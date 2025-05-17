Colby Jones vs. AJ Johnson: Who Should Wizards Keep?
On a hot summer day, one question we ask is whether it is chocolate or vanilla. When it’s hot outside, many have a desire to cool off. A nice cold glass of ice water typically does the trick. That is a necessity. However, sometimes, you may want a treat in life. The Washington Wizards has many players on their team that are great choices to have on their roster. They may be forced to choose between two.
The Wizards have been adding many assets over the years, and this has been done as they are deep into their rebuild. At this point, they have already added plenty of young, talented players. With that being the case, they may soon have to trim their roster. They may be forced to choose between Colby Jones and AJ Johnson.
This season, the Wizards acquired both Jones and Johnson via trade. They were happy to welcome them both as they truly made an impact on the team. As they both are young and play the same position, the Wizards find themselves in a tough position.
Despite playing the same position, they are both very different players. The Wizards may have to ask themselves do they value the three-point shot or fastbreak points more. Which player has more upside? Which player may offer a better return if they were to be traded? Those questions are important as they may be forced to choose between them soon.
As the season went on, Johnson appeared to be the better player. Jones felt more like an invested asset. He was a bit inconsistent. On the other hand, Johnson made his presence known and felt as he made big plays throughout the entire season for the Wizards. The Wizards should keep AJ Johnson over Colby Jones.
