Wizards Hidden Gem Shines in Preseason Showing
While Texas guard Tre Johnson has dominated the headlines for the Washington Wizards rookie class, fellow first year forward Will Riley has quietly built a case for himself as one teams most intriguing first year players.
The Illinois product has turned heads with his play throughout the Wizards preseason thanks to his scoring, versatility and confidence; traits that likely land him a key role with for the team throughout the regular season rotation.
RRiley averaged 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game across three appearances, including a standout performance against the New York Knicks where play which he tallied 17 points, two rebounds, two assists in 26 minutes of the game. The otting showcased the poise that made him such a promising prospect with the Fighting Illini and more importantly suggests to be one of the steals from the 2025 NBA draft.
Rileys play on the court and work effort in practice has earned him respect of the Wizards locker room.
Wizards forward Justin Champagne told Bijan Todd of Momumental Sports what he believes makes Riley stand out.
"I think that he's a hard worker," he said. "I think that when the ball's in the air, that's when he's at his best and he's hustling to go get it, and he comes up with a lot of them. It's really refreshing to see a young player come in the league, especially at his age, just come out here and play as hard as he can and not look like he's out of place."
The Wizards have an embarrassment of riches when it come to young players, Riley is certainly in that mix. Still the 19-year guard will need to work his would have to work his way up the depth chart and compete with several players for minutes.
In front of him is Keyshawn George, AJ Johnson and Cam Whitmore all of which will be lookin to contribute for the Wizards on the wing alongside veteran forward Kris Middleton.
Riley remains a raw prospect for the Wizards, but one with plenty of upside. with more performances like the one he had in New York could see him move up the rotation sooner rather than later.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!