Inside The Wizards

Why Patience is Key for Wizards

The Washington Wizards are exercising patience this season, and for good reason.

Tyrone Montgomery

Apr 13, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

This season, the Washington Wizards aren’t so much chasing quick fixes as they are preaching and exercising patience. That’s not a mark of weakness. Rather, it is a sign of long-term conviction. Under head coach Brian Keefe, the Wizards have embraced a posture of steady building rather than frantic scrambling.

Keefe’s tenure in Washington hasn’t been defined by championship runs or instant turnaround seasons. From the start, he inherited rosters that were incomplete and lacked consistent star power. He has also been given a roster full of young, raw players that are still developing. Yet over time, he has become a deeply respected figure within the organization who is also considered to be a stabilizing presence who values development, accountability, and culture. For many in the franchise, Keefe is not only a coach but a trusted architect of the rebuild, someone they believe will grow with this group rather than burn it down in pursuit of short-term gain.

The commitment to patience becomes more understandable when you recognize the roster is still under construction. The Wizards know they’re not “done” yet. They are actively piecing together the components of a competitive team, which consists of young assets, role-players, flexibility, and perhaps most importantly, the potential to land a foundational star. They aren’t overextending or mortgaging their future—they’re calibrating.

That looming missing piece could very well be AJ Dybantsa. Widely scouted and projected as a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Dybantsa represents the kind of high-ceiling talent that can tip a young roster toward legitimacy. He is set to play for BYU this season, bringing elite size, versatility, scoring, and playmaking qualities that make many compare his upside to generational wings.  

AJ Dybantsa
Utah Prep's AJ Dybantsa, of Brockton, during a game vs. Montverde Academy the HoopHall Classic at Springfield College on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. / Jason Snow / The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dybantsa’s profile fits the “do a little bit of everything” mold as he can attack the rim, step out to shoot, create for others, defend, and rebound. That kind of multi-dimensional wing is rare, and in a rebuild context, those traits are prized. Waiting for or positioning to acquire a talent like him signals that the Wizards aren’t content with merely sneaking into the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference. Instead, they have goals to aim higher. In short, Washington’s patience is intentional.

They continue to lean on Keefe’s steady leadership, trusting that culture and development are better built over time than forced hastily. Their roster still needs key pieces—and Dybantsa presents one of the best opportunities in recent memory to land such a piece. The Wizards aren’t settling. They’re laying foundations, brick by brick, believing the prize will be worth the wait.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Tyrone Montgomery
TYRONE MONTGOMERY

Tyrone Montgomery Jr has covered the NBA, NFL, and NCAA Sports since 2017 where he has engaged in color commentary, writing articles, interviewing of both players and coaches, photography, videography, and even the recording of multiple podcasts as well. This has shown to be a strong passion of his as he continues along this path covering the Washington Wizards

Home/Washington Wizards News