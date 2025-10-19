Wizards Waiving 2025 NBA Champion
The preseason for the Washington Wizards felt like a test for multiple players. Specifically, to see who was going to be released to get the roster down to 15 players. Looking at how they played during the preseason matchups, one of Anthony Gill or Malaki Branham would be cut. Instead, the front office went a different route and decided to waive 2025 NBA Champion Dillon Jones instead.
Jones, in his rookie season, did not see much time on the court, but that is to be expected when you are drafted to the team that has an MVP in the same position and won a title. In 54 games, Jones averaged 2.5 points on 38.3 percent shooting from the field, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. The rookie also started in three games last season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jones was traded to the Wizards just days after the Thunder had their championship parade. The Thunder made this trade to clear up a roster spot for incoming first-round draft pick Thomas Sorber. The Wizards decided to be that second team in the trade and managed to get value out of it. The Wizards traded Colby Jones, who was then promptly waived by Oklahoma City, and also received a 2029 second-round draft pick from the Houston Rockets.
Jones was never really given a chance with the Wizards, as he barely played during Summer League. Las Vegas was the place Jones could have proved his value, but Jones rarely played until the last game, where he started and had a good performance. Then, during preseason, Jones received ample time during the second half of every game and looked better in this journalist's opinion than Branham and Gill.
Jones's being waived might also be because he is not an in-house guy like Gill and not as experienced as Branham. Jones is also an older player, entering his second season at 23 years old. Jones will also be turning 24 in just a few days. Until the organization speaks on this, we will not honestly know why Jones was cut over these other players who were fighting for a roster spot.
Jones can be signed to a two-way contract or standard deal for another team still, but the Wizards do not have space for him. This looks like the end of Jones' tenure in Washington, unless the Weber State product decides to sign with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards' G-League affiliate.
