Wizards Interested in Drafting a Skilled Forward
Have you ever gotten a good deal on something you didn't need, only to find yourself using it all the time? The Washington Wizards might find themselves in that position in the upcoming NBA Draft.
The Wizards have had success in the NBA Draft over the years. They haven’t had much success in winning during the regular season, but they can certainly hold their heads high when it comes to the draft. One player the Wizards have expressed interest in is Basheer Jihad.
Jihad is a player who has been under the radar. Those types of players tend to make the best NBA prospects as they don’t have a lot of pressure on them. They aren’t expected to contribute right away. Oftentimes, you may even see them on two-way deals where they can further develop their game and get the much-needed reps to prepare them for the big stage in the NBA.
Jihad is a 6’9" forward who played four seasons in college with the Arizona State Sun Devils. That means he is a seasoned and polished player with plenty of in-game experience. With that, he will bring a high basketball IQ to the team.
This season with the Sun Devils, he took a step backward offensively. Last season, he averaged 19 points per game. This season, he only averaged 13 points per game. Jihad may need to get his confidence back up. However, he has shown himself to be a talented threat offensively. He can also play multiple positions as he is a capable defender. The Wizards will do well to keep him on their radar as they approach the 2025 NBA Draft.
