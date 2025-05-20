Wizards Would Benefit From Nuggets' Versatile Big Man
We have seen countless situations where a talented singer ends up better off later in their career. Destiny’s Child was able to harmonize music in a way we never expected, but Beyoncé proved to be better off once she left the band. The Washington Wizards may feel the same way about one particular player on the Denver Nuggets.
The season has now come to an end for the Denver Nuggets, and it was a heck of a season, but injuries got the best of them. Coaching was another issue for the team, as firing former Head Coach Mike Malone right before the playoffs began may not have been the best decision to make. Perhaps that is why they didn’t play Dario Saric much during their run.
Saric can be described as a Swiss Army knife. He does everything fairly well on the court. If you need him to stretch the floor and play off the ball, he can do that for any team. He can also put the ball on the floor and attack the basket. With his size at 6’10", he can post up too. Additionally, he can control the rock and find his teammates by being a facilitator, similar to Nikola Jokic.
The Wizards could use a player like Saric. He is a player who could run the second unit and help facilitate the offense when the starters need a rest. He has great basketball IQ, as he has come from Croatia, and international players have changed the game offensively in the NBA. It feels like the Nuggets could make him available in the offseason, and adding Saric could make a major difference for the Washington Wizards next season.
