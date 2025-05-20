Former Wizard Falls Short of NBA Title
Have you ever felt like something was missing in life to make you feel complete? Former Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook. may be feeling that way now.
Westbrook has made quite a career for himself over the years. He was drafted as the number four overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. From that point, he began making a name for himself as he made the All-Rookie NBA First Team, made an All-NBA Team nine times, and became a nine-time NBA All-Star as well. As he was traded to the Wizards in December 2020, that season marked the first time that he hadn’t made the All-Star team while healthy.
It appears his NBA All-Star days are over at this point in his career. At 36 years old, Westbrook’s career may be over soon, too. To show for it, Westbrook can show off one MVP Award, two scoring titles, three times leading the league in assists, and even being a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. The only thing missing is a championship, something Westbrook has been hoping for his entire NBA career.
He fell short this season with the Nuggets as injuries have gotten the best of them. The team’s chemistry was also questionable as former head coach Mike Malone was relieved of his coaching duties right before the playoffs started. Additionally, one teammate questioned Westbrook’s maturity. This may have been Westbrook’s best shot at a title. After falling short, he now enters free agency, where he will have the opportunity to re-sign with the Wizards. The question on all our minds is, should the Wizards bring Westbrook back?
