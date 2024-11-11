Wizards Fall in Blowout Loss to Magic
ORLANDO — The Washington Wizards couldn't get the job done as they fell 121-94 to the Orlando Magic on Sunday night at the Kia Center.
The Wizards were able to keep things even with the Magic throughout most of the first half, trailing by just five points going into the locker rooms for halftime.
However, the tune changed in the third quarter when the Wizards were stifled by the Magic defense. A 16-6 run tripled Orlando's lead from five to 15, putting Washington too far behind to catch up.
For the Wizards, Jordan Poole led the way in scoring with 24, while second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly added 20 of his own.
The Magic were led by Franz Wagner, who scored a team-high 23 points for the Magic. Even without Paolo Banchero, the Magic found ways to generate offense, forcing the Wizards to play from behind for the entire second half.
The Wizards have now lost four straight games as they look to find ways to improve night in and night out.
Washington is back in action on the road tomorrow night when they visit the Houston Rockets. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.
