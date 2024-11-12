NBA Coach Shares High Praise for Wizards Guard
The Washington Wizards have a gem in second-year guard Bilal Coulibaly.
In his rookie season, his stats didn't reflect a future star after averaging just 8.4 points per game, but he's more than doubled that to start the year and he's popping up on other coaches' radars more often.
"He looks good," Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley told The Athletic insider Josh Robbins. "We said it last year. He's going to be a heck of a player. His ability to guard is pretty unique and pretty special. He's not afraid of moments, he's looking to step into his shot more ... One thing that's impressive is how he defends. He's able to be a very good positional defender, but also disrupt on the ball as well. ... I think he uses his length to his advantage. He doesn't allow himself to get caught up playing too close. His length and his ability to disrupt is a high quality for him."
Coulibaly is emerging towards becoming one of the better two-way players in the league, and the reps that he gets from the Wizards helps him get closer each and every night.
While many considered Coulibaly to be more of a defensive stalwart coming out of the draft, he has the opportunity to be a playmaker for the Wizards, who are in need of one big time.
If Coulibaly can continue to work along the trajectory he's set out for himself, the Wizards could have one of their key pillars for their team on the roster for many years to come.
Coulibaly and the Wizards are continuing their road trip in the Lone Star State. Their next opponent is the San Antonio Spurs, which will feature a reunion between Coulibaly and his French national teammate Victor Wembanyama.
