Five Questions Ahead of Wizards vs. Rockets

The Washington Wizards continue their road trip against the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are back on the road again tonight as they face off against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

The game marks the third of a five-game road trip and the team is still looking for its first win in the month of November.

To learn more about the Wizards' next opponent, we spoke with Houston Rockets On SI writer Ryan Diamond.

The Rockets appear to be off to a good start this season. What has been the secret to their success?

Tari Eason and Amen Thompson. Both of the players have brought an immense amount of energy off of the bench. Eason is the anchor for Houston in the clutch, he wants to win, and he wants to win bad. He is Houston’s energy.

What’s one thing people should know about the Rockets that cannot be found in a box score?

Tari Eason’s will to win cannot be found in the box score. Players want to win, but special gems who put their body on the line to win show that they want to win. Eason is that gem for Houston. I know I’m talking about the forward a lot, but there is a reason for it: he is Houston’s biggest reason that they have been winning close games.

Who is the Rockets’ X-Factor?

Tari Eason is the Rockets X-Factor.

If the Rockets lose, what would be the reason why?

They would lose because they cannot hold a lead. Plain and simple. It’s been a trend since last season too. Houston tends to have solid first halves, and they fall apart in the second. Another reason would be their shooting. They have not been shooting well.

What’s your prediction for the game?

My prediction is a Rockets blowout. They should win by 10+.

