Wizards Guard Has Big-Time Expectations
When the Washington Wizards acquired guard Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors, they were hoping to get an electrifying scorer and three-point threat.
Unfortunately, in his first season with the team, things didn't go even close to as planned.
Poole ended up playing in 78 games for the Wizards last season, starting in 66 of those appearances. He averaged 17.4 points per game to go along with 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals. In addition to those numbers, he shot 41.3 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from the three-point line.
It was a season that the 25-year-old guard was clearly not happy with.
During the team's media day, Poole talked with the media for a decent chunk of time. He offered big-time expectations for himself in the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.
"I think we'll be back to seeing just how I'm used to playing, how I am able to impact the game, how I can influence the game with my offensive ability. Also, being able to get in transition. Building confidence into my teammates is something that I've always been able to do, especially with the ball... It's something that I really flourished in the first four years, five years of my career," Poole said.
Hearing those words of confidence is great news for Washington. However, he now has a lot to back up.
In his first season with the team, Poole did not show anything close to the level of potential that he had with the Warriors. He took a huge step in the wrong direction.
To right the ship this season, he will need to play at a very high level.
While he is confident in his ability, fans are going to need to see it for themselves. Should he become that player for the Wizards, the team would be able to be much more competitive. On the other hand, if he fails to improve, the front office might have a decision or two to make.
Hopefully, we're all in store for a big-time bounce-back season from Poole this year.
