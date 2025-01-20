Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Opens Up About Potential Trade
The Washington Wizards are widely expected to be active ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline.
As one of the worst teams in the league, the Wizards are still clearly at the beginning stages of their rebuild. Moving on from some of their veteran players for as much young talent or draft capital as they can get would be a wise decision.
Of course, Jonas Valanciunas and Malcolm Brogdon are expected to be available. The big question revolves around the availability of forward Kyle Kuzma.
Last year, Kuzma rejected the idea of being traded. Even though Washington had a deal lined up for him to head to the Dallas Mavericks, Kuzma wanted to stick it out with the Wizards. Could that change this year?
On Sunday night after losing to the Sacramento Kings, Kuzma was openly asked about it. He opened up a bit about his thoughts on the upcoming trade deadline.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Kuzma said. “I don’t know. I didn’t think last year was the right time (for a trade) after signing the deal (a four-year contract in 2023). That was kind of more of a last-year thing. I haven’t had conversations (with Wizards management). I haven’t even talked about the deadline, haven’t talked about being traded. So, this is really the first time I’m really talking about it.”
Kuzma also spoke out about the rumors and that he doesn't pay much attention to them or negatively let them impact him.
“I don’t really look at it, honestly,” he said. “I mean, as players, you’re always in trade talks. I know I’ve been my entire career, and I’ve always been at a place where I’m valued at. So, yeah, that’s the best way I look at the trade deadline.”
Throughout the course of the 2024-25 NBA season thus far, Kuzma has played in 24 games and started in 22 of those appearances. He has averaged 14.4 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
In addition to those averages, he has shot 42.5 percent from the floor and 25.7 percent from three-point range.
Obviously, those numbers are way down from what he produced last season. His trade value is not as high as it was last year, which could force Washington to keep him.
All of that being said, Kuzma is going to be a name to watch closely ahead of the deadline. There are definitely teams interested in him, but the Wizards will have a tough decision to make.
