Wizards Mourn Death of Former All-Star PG

The Washington Wizards organization is in mourning.

December 15, 2011; Washington, DC, USA; The shorts of Washington Wizards guard Mike Wilks displays the Wizards logo during media day at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards and the rest of the NBA community are saddened to learn of the passing of former All-Star point guard Gus Williams, who passed away at the age of 71 on Wednesday.

Williams spent three years at USC before being drafted by both the NBA and ABA in 1975. He ultimately chose to sign with the defending champion Golden State Warriors, where he made the All-NBA Rookie Team in his first year in the league.

Williams spent most of his career with the Seattle SuperSonics, where he also had the most success in his four NBA stops. In his second year with the Sonics, he helped lead the team to its only championship in franchise history in 1979. In 1982, Williams was an All-Star for the first time, and he made the All-NBA First Team alongside Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Moses Malone and George Gervin.

In 1984, Williams was traded to Washington, where he spent two years in the nation's capital playing with Jeff Ruland, Rick Mahorn and Manute Bol.

He played 33 games with the Atlanta Hawks in the 1986-87 season before retiring from professional basketball. The Sonics retired his No. 1 jersey in 2004.

