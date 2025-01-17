Inside The Wizards

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Linked to Division Rival in Trade Idea

Kyle Kuzma could be traded to a Washington Wizards divisional rival.

Mar 10, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) defends Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards will soon have a decision to make when it comes to Kyle Kuzma with the trade deadline rapidly approaching.

Several teams should be interested in the 29-year-old, and the Miami Heat could be a destination for Kuzma.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggested a trade that would send Kuzma and a 2027 second-round pick (via BRK or DAL) to Miami for Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Josh Richardson.

"The Wizards need long-term building blocks in the worst kind of way. Bilal Coulibaly and Alexandre Sarr are the closest they have to foundational talents — Jordan Poole has bounced back nicely this season, but there were trade rumblings around him almost as soon as his tenure with the team started — and while they've flashed special abilities on the defensive end, their offensive outlook is hazy at best," Buckley writes.

"Washington should be in the no-stone-unturned phase of the asset-collection process. Adding the 21-year-old Jovic in this trade would add considerable excitement to the search."

The big piece to the deal is Jovic, who would slot in the frontcourt next to Alex Sarr in the starting lineup.

Jovic is averaging a career-best 9.8 points per game so far this season for the Heat, and he has improved in every season so far for Miami.

Jovic was part of the starting lineup in 38 of his 46 appearances for the Heat last season, but he only has 10 starts to his name this year as Haywood Highsmith has taken over that spot in the starting five.

As for Richardson and Robinson, they would be veterans that could be bought out or potential mentors for the younger players on the team, but they don't have much long-term value for the Wizards.

Washington is back in action tomorrow as it takes on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

