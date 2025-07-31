Wizards Prospect Called Up For FIBA AmeriCup
Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr are not the only ones playing in FIBA events this summer. Team Canada has now called Washington Wizards prospect Kyshawn George up to play in the FIBA AmeriCup. It was also reported that he is expected to have a "featured role" for Team Canada during the competition.
The extra reps should prove valuable to George as he tries to carve out a starting role with the Wizards. Last season, George started in 38 of the 68 games he played in his rookie season. During his rookie season, the Canadian averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
It was a solid debut season, but George still needed to improve in areas of his game. His shooting numbers were not good, shooting 37.2 percent from the field. From behind the arc, he shot 32.2 percent, and as a forward, he needs to improve those numbers. This season, the former Miami Hurricane should shoot over 40 percent from the field and at least 36 percent from distance. He showed these signs of improvement, though, in Summer League, where he looked like the best second-year player for the Wizards.
His defense can also improve, as he averages a steal and 0.7 blocks per contest. Not bad numbers at all, but they can improve. If he cannot find a way to become a better defender and shooter, fans could see players like Jamir Watkins and fellow Canadian Will Riley take his minutes.
For those wondering about how George can play for Team Canada or his Canadian roots, it is thanks to his father. His dad, Deon, is from Montreal. His dad played for Canada's junior national team alongside Steve Nash. Thanks to George's father, Wizards fans can see more of their players in action during the offseason.
The full roster has not been announced for Team Canada yet, but there could be some high-profile names. George can end up playing with current teammate Riley, who impressed during Summer League. Then there are the big names like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is coming off an MVP and a championship. Gilgeous-Alexander's teammate Luguentz Dort could also participate. Finally, Dillon Brooks, who was with the Wizards for a short time, albeit he played zero games with the franchise, and Kelly Olynyk could also be participants.
Though the report says that George should have a "featured role" with the squad, it could mean players like Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, and Brooks may not be participants. Some more likely players would be RJ Barrett and Dwight Powell. If one of Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, or Brooks does participate, it would be an excellent opportunity for the second-year player to learn from some established veterans.
For a player who needs to improve both offense and defense, these three would be perfect mentors for him. What George needs, though, is live reps, and the FIBA AmeriCup should provide just that. The first game for Team Canada is on August 22nd against Team Venezuela. Team Canada is in the same group as Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and Panama.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!