Summer League Grades for Wizards' Rookie Class
The Summer League is over, and now fans have to wait months to watch their favorite young stars go back to action. For Washington Wizards fans, their favorites include Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, and Bub Carrington. The Summer League introduced some new young faces, including Tre Johnson and Will Riley, the two rookies on the Wizards' roster this season. They made their Summer League debuts and impressed in the few games they played.
Here are the Summer League grades for the Wizards' new faces.
Tre Johnson
Tre Johnson, the No. 6 pick out of Texas, would only play two games for Washington in Vegas. During those two games, he would go on to average 19.5 points, three rebounds and 1.5 assists. He would also shoot 58.3 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from behind the arc. He ranked 20th overall in points per game in the entire Summer League. Johnson was also named a Summer League star.
The one thing Johnson showed off every game was his elite scoring ability. He showed he can finish through contact, create his shot, shoot well from three, and has a nice dribble package. This was not what the team was worried about, and instead, they want Johnson to improve his defense. It is worth noting that Johnson showed enough potential to be a first option in the NBA. Even if he is not, in a few short years, he can go down as the best second option in the league.
It was disappointing to see the Texas guard only play two games. More games could have provided an accurate look at how Johnson plays. Preseason should prove valuable for the rookie, and he should be a day-one starter. Overall, for rookie debuts, it does not get much better.
Grade: A
Will Riley
Will Riley made an early statement and went as far as to show that he is the steal of the NBA draft. Riley finished his Summer League debut, averaging 10.5 points on 58.3 percent shooting from the field. To go on top of that, the rookie also shot 57.1 percent from distance. He was an uber-efficient player when it came to shooting.
He also knew how to fit immediately into a system. Oftentimes, you will see rookies struggle in the Summer League because they are not used to the pace or the team's system. Riley seemed to have little struggle with this. He fit right in and got to work. The stats don't jump off the page, but the tape does. The game against the Brooklyn Nets is a great example. He finished with 16 points, but he only missed one shot the entire game.
Riley proved to be an efficient forward who lets the game flow naturally to him. He may not be getting day one starts like Tre Johnson, but he could be a valuable piece off the bench once the team begins to contend again. He had the same problem as Tre Johnson, which was that he only played two games.
Grade: A-
Jamir Watkins
If Riley looked like the steal of the draft, then Jamir Watkins looks like highway robbery. Watkins averaged 11 points, five rebounds and four steals in five games played. He showcased why he should have been a first-round draft pick in the 2025 draft.
Defensively, what is there not to love? He hustles for the ball, tied a Summer League record for steals in a game, and even got up to rim protect a few times. After the news that Marcus Smart was being bought out so he could join the Lakers, the Wizards needed a perimeter defender. This should be taken as a sign of the amount of effort Will Dawkins is putting into Watkins, particularly as a perimeter defender.
He still needs to improve the jumper, but the Wizards do not need him as an offensive weapon. They instead need him to be a defender who can lock up a team's number one guard or forward, and he can do that.
Grade: A-
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!