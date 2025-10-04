Wizards' Kyshawn George Gives His Player Comparison
There are many times in life that we may be compared to others we may come in contact with. This can be a good thing; however, it can all be a bad thing at times, too. It's all in how you look at the situation. That is why it is good to always find the good in everything that may come your way. With the case of the Washington Wizards, they are rebuilding.
Again, it is how you look at the situation because while many may consider them to be a team rebuilding, they, along with many others, may consider them to be a team growing. They may consider them to be a team maturing, learning how to win, and finding success in the NBA. As it stands now, with the amount of talent they have on their roster, they are maturing and learning how to win. One player who is helping them change the narrative is Kyshawn George.
George is a player who came into last season a bit under the radar for the NBA and the Wizards. He was a rookie playing behind Kyle Kuzma. It wasn't until Kuzma got traded that we truly had the chance to study, understand, and appreciate George's game. While he was drafted late in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft with the 24th overall pick, George surprised many as he averaged nine points per game to go along with four rebounds.
As he stands 6'8 feet tall, he shot the ball exceptionally well from beyond the arc for a rookie. His volume was high; however, once he got hot from the three-point line, it was hard to slow him down.
In a recent interview where he was asked who his game compares to, George said, "I haven't heard much when it comes to player comparison to be honest. I heard a couple of Joe Ingles (Minnesota Timberwolves), J-Dub (Jalen Williams - Oklahoma City Thunder - All-Star) recently, yeah, I haven't heard a lot."
The comparisons to Ingles make a lot of sense, as Ingles has become one of the best-known three-point shooters in NBA history. He has been a highly coveted player to every team in the NBA because of his ability to shoot the ball so well from beyond the arc.
Ingles is also a player who knows and understands his role well and plays it as good as it possibly can be played. The comparisons to Williams are an interesting one because he is a two-way all-star in the NBA. Coming off a championship, we saw how explosive and talented he is as he was able to take command of the offense and run the show, giving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a break when he was struggling to find a rhythm.
No matter the case, it feels as good as George has been thus far; we haven't seen the best of him. The best is yet to come for Kyshawn George and the Wizards.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!