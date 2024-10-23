Wizards, Lakers Speculation Continue About Kyle Kuzma
The Washington Wizards are going to be a team with trade rumors swirling around them all the way up until the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline. Kyle Kuzma is going to be a name that is thrown around in a lot of trade speculation.
Kuzma very well could be a key part of the Wizards moving forward. They do not need to trade him. However, he's also their most valuable trade chip if they're looking to make a decently sized move.
One team that has been heavily connected to Kuzma in recent weeks is the Los Angeles Lakers.
Many believe that the Lakers could show interest in reuniting with Kuzma, who started his career in Los Angeles.
Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston is the latest to urge the Lakers to pursue a trade for Kuzma. He thinks that the 29-year-old forward would be a perfect fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
"On paper, though, Kuzma fits, would make the team better and give them that third star who can take the pressure and weight off James and Davis as the team chases another NBA title," Beaston wrote.
Kuzma certainly would take pressure off of James and Davis. He has proven himself capable of being an elite NBA scorer in recent years.
Last season with Washington, Kuzma ended up playing in 70 games. He averaged 22.2 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Kuzma also shot 46.3 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from three-point range.
Those numbers would be a great addition offensively for Los Angeles.
After starting off the season 1-0, the Lakers are looking to compete for a championship. They have come up short over the last few years and do not wish to do so again. Kuzma could help them compete for an NBA Finals run in a big way.
All of that being said, the Wizards aren't going to give Kuzma away. If Los Angeles truly wants him, they're going to have to pay a big price.
It will be interesting to monitor Washington as the season moves forward. Kuzma may not end up being available for trade, but if the Wizards are open to it, the Lakers are going to be an intriguing team to watch as a potential destination.
