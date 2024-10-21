Wizards Veteran Tabbed as Top Trade Piece
The Washington Wizards are clearly in rebuilding mode, which is why they are expected to be major sellers between now and the NBA trade deadline in February.
The Wizards made a rather peculiar decision over the summer, signing center Jonas Valanciunas to a three-year, $30 million deal. But, did they sign him just to flip him midseason?
It's entirely possible, if not likely.
Stephen Noh of The Sporting News recently put together a list of the top trade candidates in the league, and Valanciunas' name made the list.
"The Wizards signed Valanciunas to a reasonable three-year, $30.3 million deal in the offseason," Noh wrote. "The thought around the league was that his low salary made him instantly tradeable."
Based on the types of contracts that are handed out in the modern NBA, Valanciunas' deal could certainly be viewed as a bargain to rival squads.
The 32-year-old is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign with the New Orleans Pelicans in which he played every game and averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds over 23.5 minutes a night while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor.
Valanciunas spent the bulk of his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors, but also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies before being dealt to the Pelicans in 2021.
The Lithuanian native owns lifetime averages of 13.4 points and 9.5 boards per game.
Valanciunas is far from the only Washington player who could be on the trade block, either. Malcolm Brogdon will likely be available (in spite of his recent injury news), and Kyle Kuzma is also a name about which other times will surely inquire in the coming months.
The Wizards won just 15 games last season and will likely finish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings once again this year.
