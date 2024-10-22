Wizards Re-Sign Backup Guard
The Washington Wizards were forced to waive talented guard Jared Butler just a few short days ago. It was a move that they didn't want to make, but they couldn't find a trade partner to take a guaranteed salary.
Thankfully, they have now been able to bring Butler back.
According to a report from NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Wizards have signed Butler to a two-way contract.
Butler performed well during a limited role last season with Washington. His performance last year and in the preseason this year had truly earned him a spot on the roster.
Now, with his new deal, there is a good chance that he will end up sticking with the team.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Wizards, Butler played in 40 games off the bench. He averaged 14.2 minutes per game.
In that limited playing time, the 24-year-old guard averaged 6.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game. He shot 48.8 percent from the floor, as Scotto mentioned in his report.
Not only has he landed a two-way deal with Washington, there is a decent chance that he could earn a role with the team. If he continues playing at a high level in limited time, he could force another player out of a role and take it for himself.
Reports have come out that the Wizards tried to trade former No. 10 overall pick Johnny Davis and young forward Patrick Baldwin. Those players were going to be moved in order to make space for Butler. That shows just how much the team values the young guard.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the 2024-25 season has in store for Butler. He's earned this new deal with Washington and hopefully he can make the most of it.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!