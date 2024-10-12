Wizards Land Brutal Prediction
The Washington Wizards won just 15 games last season, so it's no surprise that they aren't exactly a favorite in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
However, the hope is that the Wizards will show some progression this year, but Sam Quinn of CBS Sports doesn't seem to think that will occur.
While making his win-loss projections for each Eastern Conference squad, he had Washington finishing under its over-under of 20.5 wins.
"There's nothing to like here," Quinn wrote. "The Wizards are an early-stage rebuilder throwing stuff against the wall and seeing what sticks. Not much did last year, aside from a relatively promising rookie season out of Bilal Coulibaly. Buckle up for another losing season, Washington."
It will definitely be another losing season in the nation's capital, but the general feeling you get from Quinn's assessment is that he doesn't even feel the Wizards are heading in the right direction.
To a point, he may be right.
Washington has a decent-looking young nucleus that includes Coulibaly, Corey Kispert, Saadiq Bey (who is injured) and rookies Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington. But realistically speaking, the Wizards' young talent does not really stand out all that much.
It's not like the Oklahoma City Thunder, who clearly had a heck of a stable of youngsters going into last season.
Plus, the Wizards have a glut of veterans that they need to trade in order to clear some more playing time for their young players.
Perhaps we should reserve judgment on Washington until we see the front office trade pieces like Kyle Kuzma, Jonas Valanciunas and Malcolm Brogdon. But it is true that the Wizards don't exactly look like a team on the rise at the moment.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!