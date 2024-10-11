Analyst Predicts Wizards' Top Breakout Candidate
The Washington Wizards are in full rebuilding mode right now, so nobody expects them to contend for much of anything this season.
However, it's important for the Wizards' young players to actually show progress.
One of Washington's most vital pieces is second-year forward Bilal Coulibaly, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus has named Coulibaly as the Wizards' top potential breakout candidate.
"Coulibaly is still very young but will have ample opportunity to grow in Washington," Pincus wrote. "The Wizards are rebuilding, though they'll start the season with an eclectic set of veterans who will help carry some of the workload. The team won't win a ton, but Coulibaly will gradually shine. Washington will pick up his $7.3 million option shortly."
Coulibaly, who made the jump to the NBA from France, was originally selected by the Indiana Pacers with the seventh overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft but was immediately traded to Washington.
The 20-year-old put together an impressive rookie campaign, playing in 63 games and averaging 8.4 points and 4.1 rebounds over 27.2 minutes a night on 43.5/34.6/70.2 shooting splits.
Coulibaly was largely praised for his defensive chops, as the 6-foot-8 youngster possesses terrific tools and the ability to guard multiple positions.
He is still a work in progress offensively, but there is no question that Coulibaly exhibited clear potential on both ends of the floor last season.
The Wizards will surely place a lot of emphasis on developing Coulibaly, who may very well be the most impressive prospect of a group that also includes Corey Kispert, Saadiq Bey and rookies Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington.
Of course, Washington has quite a few veterans on its roster that may stunt Coulibaly's progress early on in the 2024-25 season, but the Wizards could always make a few trades.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!