Wizards Made Right Move Trading Daniel Gafford

The Washington Wizards dealt Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks, and they're being praised for the trade.

Feb 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) grabs his elbow after he collides with Washington Wizards forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
It's been 11 months since the Washington Wizards traded center Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks for Richaun Holmes and a couple of draft picks, further laying the foundation for a rebuild.

The move certainly worked for the Mavs as they reached the NBA Finals last season, but how did things pan out for the Wizards?

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes that the deal was a success for the Wizards as well, giving them an "A-" in his re-grade.

"Washington landed a first-rounder, albeit a late one, for a backup center that had no place in its rebuild. Richaun Holmes is still on the books for $13.3 million in 2025-26, but that's a pretty close figure to Gafford's $14.4 million," Hughes writes.

"The first-rounder coming in from Dallas (via OKC) ultimately turned into Kyshawn George after a draft-day trade involving the Knicks and Thunder. George, a hard-playing combo forward with defensive potential, is currently ranked among the top 10 in his rookie class in total minutes, made threes and assists," he continued.

George certainly has a bright future in D.C., making the trade worth it for the Wizards.

So far this season, George is averaging just over seven points and four rebounds per game, but those numbers should be going up as he grows more comfortable in the NBA.

The overall success of the deal will be dependent on how well George does during his tenure with the Wizards, but there is a lot of optimism surrounding the rookie forward out of Miami.

George and the Wizards will return to the court tomorrow night as they take on the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City. Tipoff from inside the United Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched locally on Monumental Sports Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.

