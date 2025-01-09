Inside The Wizards

Wins Will Continue To Be Scarce For Wizards

The Washington Wizards aren't projected to win many games for the rest of the season.

Jan 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards currently have the league's worst record as the NBA trickles around the halfway mark in the season.

The second half of the season could be totally different than the first, but for teams like the Wizards, it could be much of the same.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the Wizards will win just 14 games this season, giving them the worst record in the NBA.

"We have seen more of Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Champagnie looks like even more of a friggin' find, and Alex Sarr is spitting out brighter moments at both ends of the floor. But the team is still tracking towards the league's worst record and has a real shot at finishing dead last in offensive and defensive efficiency," Favale writes.

The only teams that are projected for 20 wins or fewer along with the Wizards are the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets.

But things could look even worse for the Wizards after the Feb. 6 trade deadline in four weeks with several veterans on the block like Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Kuzma among others. However, regardless of whether the team makes a trade or not, the Wizards should be well on their way towards one of the worst records in the NBA.

"Pulling even more wins from the Wiz's total is fair game. They are going to trade a veteran or two at some point," Favale writes.

"Yet, there's no guarantee this makes them much, if at all, worse. There's no guarantee they're even dying to make a move. Even as a team like Brooklyn ramps up its tanking efforts, Washington should have an airtight hold on a bottom-four record and the top-tier lottery odds that come with it."

The Wizards play tomorrow on the road against the Chicago Bulls.

