Wizards Midseason Grades: Kispert Could Benefit Better Second Half
Before the season started, Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert signed a extension that is scheduled to kick in next season. As soon as the pen touched the paper, expectations and a standard of production also kicked in.
Corey Kispert more than earned the extension due to not only getting better every season, but also being consistent. That consistency has taken a dip this season but with the team getting younger, he'll get his opportunity to re-gain that production and consistency that the team has come to expect from him.
Where does he excel?
Corey Kispert is a stone cold shooter. When he is on, he is on and hasn't shot less than 35% every year he's been in the league. His basketball IQ is elite, and so is his ability to move without the basketball and catch easy lay-ups due to his slashing to the basket. He came into the season with improved ball handling and uses it to attack the basket with a combination of speed and strength due to his weight training during the offseason. Offensively he's good, but he tends to struggle on defense.
Where does he need to improve?
Defensively, Kispert has had his struggles. However, he's gotten better and while he'll never be confused with a lockdown defender, he has shown improved energy on that end of the floor. He has also struggled with consistency this season. He is known as a guy who has consistently gotten better every season but seems to have hit a rut as of late. The Wizards need Kispert to get back to that guy because he's the go-to scorer on the bench and when he's productive, it takes pressure off the starting unit.
Grade = B-
I gave Corey Kispert a B- because he has had a pretty solid 1st half of the season, he's not playing at the level that we expect from him or the level that his extension requires. He'll figure it out, he's a big work ethic guy and is a great locker room presence. He's a high-character guy but basketball is won by baskets, not hearts.
Will Corey Kispert bounce back? I think so, but the ball is in his court.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!