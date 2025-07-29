Why Bradley Beal Denied Opportunity to Return to Wizards
There are times in life when we are let down after setting our expectations too high. "Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace" comes to mind. If you’re a fan of music, the album “Invincible” from the late great Michael Jackson may come to mind as well. There were about three tracks that were good on the entire album. This is something similar to what the former Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal went through.
After being traded to the Phoenix Suns, the move felt like a disappointment for Beal. The Suns were supposed to contend for a title as he joined Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Instead, they became a laughingstock in the NBA as they lost a lot. That is why Beal chose not to return to the Wizards, as he was brought out of his contract with the Suns this offseason.
Beal wants to win. He won on a personal level with individual accomplishments throughout his time with the Wizards previously. However, he wasn’t able to win with his team in the playoffs during his tenure with the Wizards. In the end, he will have that chance now that he has signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.
In an interview, NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade said, “He’s playing with a player in James Harden who he wanted to play with for a while. A lot of players want to play with James because of his playmaking ability. James is a great leader, too, as a lot of guys speak very highly of him.” So Beal may have chosen the Clippers over the Wizards, too, because they don’t have a player like Harden, who is a great leader or has great playmaking ability. The Suns didn’t either, and that, too, could be a reason why they didn’t have success. For now, Beal is not a Wizard, but he certainly could return when he is close to retirement.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!