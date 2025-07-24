Wizards Discussed Marcus Smart Trade with Division Rival
After something has been done in life, news often emerges shortly afterward, stating what could have been done differently. Life can be critical at times for many as they struggle to do what they feel is best. However, in the end, we all have to make decisions with both our minds and our hearts and live with them. We certainly have many options in life. However, we have to make sure we choose the best option. The Washington Wizards may have made a bad decision when it comes to Marcus Smart.
The Wizards have been very thankful and appreciative for all that Smart was able to provide to the team as he helped their younger players improve. Agreeing to a buyout and allowing him to sign with a contender may have been a favor done for him. Several deals in place would have sent Smart to teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks. Ultimately, Smart has ended up in a good situation in LA with the Lakers, where he will play alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
The deal between the Miami Heat was centered around Terry Rozier. He is a player who would have helped the Wizards out in the short-term. However, going to the Heat would have made for an uncertain future, as they have some kinks to work out as well as they pursue a path to becoming a title contender again.
The Bucks are another team with an uncertain future. It remains unclear if Giannis Antetokounmpo will request a trade or not. Finally, the Hawks would have been an interesting team as they do offer many valuable assets that the Wizards would have been interested in acquiring. They have rebuilt their team to one that has a chance to contend for a title next season.
Ultimately, it feels like the Wizards may have let Smart go for nothing, as multiple deals were being discussed for him.
