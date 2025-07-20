Wizards Cut Ties with Former Spurs Guard
The Washington Wizards moved forward with their quest to trim down their roster to an acceptable number, reaching a buyout agreement with one of their many guards in Blake Wesley, as reported by the team's PR account on X.
Wesley, having been on the team for a mere matter of weeks before getting let go on Saturday afternoon, is the final required cut the Wizards had to make to get their active roster down to the maximum 15 names.
They reached a similar agreement with veteran guard Marcus Smart less than an hour before announcing that Wesley had been let go, ending the three-year pro's tenure with Washington before he played a single game with the team.
Wesley arrived to Washington as shrapnel in the second Kelly Olynyk trade, making the trip to D.C. alongside another former San Antonio Spurs prospect in Malaki Branham. Neither could carve out long-term roles for themselves entering the Victor Wembanyama era.
Wesley, still just 22 years old, won't get the chance to audition in Summer League for other prospective teams, but the former first round pick has been noted for his hustle and effort. While he had some qualities that would have fit the Wizards both on the court and within their timeline, there were just too many impressive prospects competing for limited roster spots for him to stick around.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!