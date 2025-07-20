Wizards Cut Ties with Former Spurs Guard

The #Wizards updated roster is officially down to the 15 NBA required spots



Guards:

Carrington, McCollum, Tre Johnson, AJ Johnson, Branham



Wings:

Middleton, Coulibaly, George, Champagnie, Kispert, Whitmore, Riley, Jones



Bigs:

Sarr, Bagley



+ Two-ways:

Vukcevic, Watkins, Martin