Three Players the Wizards Could Trade this Season
The Eastern Conference is wide open this year. Multiple teams that were once contenders will now be rebuilding either due to injuries or the second round. The Indiana Pacers have just made the NBA Finals, but they will be missing Tyreese Haliburton for the entire season due to an Achilles tear. The Boston Celtics won the Finals in 2024, but now they are missing two players due to the second apron, and Jayson Tatum is recovering from an Achilles tear. The Washington Wizards could have decided to go all in this season in a weakened conference, but instead they chose to continue the rebuild. As a result, it could lead to these three players being traded.
Corey Kispert
Kispert is in a difficult situation with the Wizards. He is a solid role player, but not quite a starter. He is only 26, but his contract is a multi-year deal worth around $13 million per year. He is a cheap role player who would be helpful once the team decides to contend. When that happens, though, he will be either in the last year of his contract or a free agent.
What makes him a tradeable asset is the fact that many contending teams could use a player like Kispert. He is a solid role player off the bench, and on a very team-friendly deal. The contract is easy to match, and Will Dawkins should be able to receive a first-round draft pick in return for the forward. They could also use Kispert as a way to receive Jonathan Kuminga, who the Wizards have reportedly shown interest in.
Kispert is a mismatch for the Wizards' timeframe and their desire to contend again. It would be best to trade Kispert now, while his value is high, rather than risk him losing value due to a bad season or a lack of playing time.
CJ McCollum
If the Wizards decide to hold on to Kispert, then McCollum should be the one to go in a trade. He is a great player, but right now, Washington needs to get their lottery pick back from the Knicks, as it is top-8 protected. With McCollum on the team, it could lead to the Wizards winning a few games, which in turn could result in them losing their lottery pick.
It doesn't sound enjoyable, but the Wizards need to tank and rebuild this year. They have a great chance to get Cameron Boozer in the 2026 NBA Draft. He would be the final piece to the puzzle for Washington. With McCollum gone, it would allow the Wizards to tank and let their young talent develop successfully.
The argument for him to stay for a mentorship role is valid, but Kris Middleton would be a better fit for that role. Middleton has won a championship; McCollum has not made the Finals ever in his career. McCollum can be a valuable piece for a contender, and the Wizards could get a pick and young player in return in a trade.
Bilal Coulibaly
Coulibaly is a young defensive stopper with the potential to be a key player in many playoff runs for Washington. However, the Wizards could end up replacing him with rookie Jamir Watkins. Watkins looked phenomenal in Summer League. Tying a Summer League record for steals, Watkins is giving Coulibaly a run for his money as the Wizards' best defender.
Coulibaly is only 21 years old, but he is due for a team option next offseason. After that, Coulibaly could become too expensive to keep. The core for Washington is starting to take form, with Tre Johnson and Alex Sarr being the main components. The team still appears to be one potential superstar and prospect away from being competitive.
Coulibaly might also be moved to the bench, and could become unhappy with that role. Other teams could value the young forward and make a deal with Will Dawkins. In return, the Wizards could receive a first-round and second-round pick. It is cost-effective, as it avoids giving him a large contract that could disrupt a potential young core.
