Wizards May Have Opened Roster Spot for Emerging Star
It is hard to get over something that you didn’t see coming, especially when it may have been something that you felt was beneficial. The Washington Wizards trading Marcus Smart certainly came as a surprise to many. He was traded to the Wizards to help them improve. He was a player the team appreciated in the development of their young players.
Now that Smart has been traded, the Wizards have an open roster spot. As free agency is still ongoing, one player who is still available is Cam Thomas. He has been linked to Detroit as the Pistons are the favorite to sign him. However, the Wizards could very well sweep in now that they traded Smart.
Thomas fits the timeline of the rebuild of the Wizards. He is a player who has something every team needs: “The Mamba Mentality.” There isn’t a shot on the floor that Thomas isn’t comfortable taking. His confidence is through the roof as he feels as if he can make every shot on the floor. That could prove beneficial to the Wizards as he could be willing to take the last shot to win the game and take multiple shots to come back from a large deficit.
The narrative surrounding Thomas tends to get confused and mixed up, as many people consider him a ball-dominant player. Some would even be bold enough to call him a ball-hog. The same thing was said about the late great Kobe Bryant. However, he is now considered a top-five player of all time. Before his injury, Thomas scored 24 points and racked up 10 assists. Players are always rumored to go to one particular team and end up with another team. Don’t be surprised if the Washington Wizards sign him to a deal, adding him to an already talented roster.
