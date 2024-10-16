Inside The Wizards

Wizards Need to Trade Veteran Center

The Washington Wizards should flex their potential at the center position.

Mar 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards forward Richaun Holmes (22) shoots a free throw against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have a roster full of young players, but there is a veteran or two sprinkled into the mix.

One of those veterans is center Richaun Holmes, who was acquired by the Wizards in the deal that sent Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks just before last year's trade deadline in February.

Holmes, who just turned 31 earlier this week, averaged 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 17 appearances for the Wizards down the stretch last season. This year, Holmes is expected to take on the backup center role at the beginning of the season with free agent signee Jonas Valanciunas starting.

Given the fact that he signed a two-year extension over the summer, Holmes cannot be traded until Dec. 15. Usually players who sign new deals aren't meant to be traded soon, but the Wizards have reason to look to move Holmes.

Simply put, Holmes does not fit the current timeline for the Wizards. He is not expected to be part of the team's long-term plans, and he signed a team-friendly deal so that the Wizards could eventually move him to a contender. While he has the second year on his contract, he is only guaranteed to make $250,000 of his $13.2 million, which can be fully guaranteed if he is on a roster on Jan. 10, 2026.

The chances of him being with the Wizards by then are slim, but it gives Washington a chance to try and trade him at February's deadline or the offseason if the team is unsuccessful in finding a solid deal for him in the middle of the season.

While Holmes is with the team, he'll eat up some minutes at the center spot, giving the team a presence in the paint, but don't expect him to play more than 10-15 minutes a night.

