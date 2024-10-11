Wizards Make Pair of Roster Moves Before Season
With the 2024-25 NBA season right around the corner, the Washington Wizards are hoping to take a big leap forward in their rebuilding process.
No one is expecting the Wizards to be an NBA Finals contender, but they would like to be a team competing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament. That is a goal that could be attainable if they play up to their full potential.
Keeping that in mind, Washington made a pair of roster moves ahead of the start of the season.
As shared by Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Wizards decided to waive Jaylen Nowell. In his place, they signed Erik Stevenson to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Clearly, these are not moves that are going to dictate how the season is going to go. However, the kind of depth additions that Exhibit 10 deals offer can be important.
Stevenson was known for his three-point shooting ability during his college career. He finished his last season with the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In that season back in 2022-23, he averaged 15.4 points per game to go along with 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals. He shot 43 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from the three-point line.
While it's very unlikely that Stevenson will end up playing for Washington, he could get called upon if the team is in a pinch with injury issues.
So far, the Wizards have gone 0-2 in preseason play. They have three practice games left until they open up their season with a tough home matchup against the defending champion Boston Celtics on October 24th.
Hopefully, fans will enjoy a much more successful season than they saw a year ago. There is no question that Washington has the talent to compete, but they have to prove that they can do it on the court in game action.
