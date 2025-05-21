Why Tre Johnson Makes Sense for Wizards in the Draft
As you move through your life, you realize what you have and what you may need. The Washington Wizards are realizing what they need now.
The Wizards have been rebuilding their roster for several years now. At the end of the day, all the Wizards want and need is to win and abandon their losing ways. They want to be successful. Building around a core of Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Jordan Poole, and even Bub Carrington has been a success. However, one player they may need is guard Tre Johnson.
Johnson is coming off a college season with the Texas Longhorns that many will never forget. He was a top 20 scorer in the country as he averaged just under 20 points per game. As he spent just one season there, he is expected to be a top-10 pick in this year’s NBA Draft. What a marvelous achievement that is at only 19 years old. Johnson is expected to be available when the Wizards select at pick number six.
He makes sense for the Wizards as he fits their team as well as their needs. The Wizards struggled offensively this season, rnaking 30th in offensive efficiency. They also ranked 30th in offensive rating. They need scoring as well, as they ranked 27th in points per game as a team.
Johnson would fit in perfectly with the Wizards. He offers great size and athleticism and can get his shot as he continues to grow as a player. He would particularly fit well next to Coulibaly. The two players could create a similar wing threat as the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Wizards could benefit from Johnson and should consider him with their number six overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!