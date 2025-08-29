Wizards Players Dominate in FIBA Competitions
Football season may be starting, but there is still plenty of basketball action to enjoy. FIBA has two competitions with Washington Wizards players participating, EuroBasket and AmeriCup. Team France has Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly, Team Serbia has Tristan Vukcevic, and Team Canada has Kyshawn George. With multiple rotational players participating, the Wizards were able to showcase how deep a team Washington will have over the next few seasons.
Starting with Vukcevic for Team Serbia, he had an excellent performance in the EuroBasket opener. Vukcevic finished with nine points on 50 percent shooting, seven rebounds, and a block in 21 minutes of action. Vukcevic may not be the best player on his international squad, as Nikola Jokić, a three-time MVP, holds that title. Still, he was able to prove why the Wizards are keeping him around off the bench.
The next FIBA game featuring some Wizards players involved was Team France, where Sarr and Coulibaly have been putting on a show this summer. Starting with Sarr, who came off the bench. The Wizards' starting center would have seven points, four rebounds, and one assist off the pine for the French national team. All around solid performance, where he has started to show more confidence in his ability, along with becoming more efficient.
Then, Coulibaly led the way for France to pick up a win in their EuroBasket opener. Coulibaly was the leading scorer for France, scoring 12 points and finishing the night with seven rebounds. Coulibaly has been dominating in international play this summer in friendly matches and has carried that momentum over to EuroBasket play. He has also looked like the best player for the French national team at times, which is a fantastic sign for the Wizards.
Now, over to the final player, who has looked completely different from his rookie season, Kyshawn George. George was able to play for Team Canada thanks to his father's citizenship and has helped them go 4-0 in AmeriCup. In the first round of bracket play, George put up 18 points while only missing two shots, had six rebounds, five assists, and was a +23 in plus/minus. Overall, George appears to be ready for a breakout sophomore season, thanks to his international experience.
The next games for the Wizards players in FIBA-sanctioned events are as follows: Serbia vs. Portugal on August 29th at 2:15 PM EST, France vs. Slovenia on August 30th at 11:00 AM EST, and Canada vs. Argentina in the semifinals on August 30th at 8:10 PM EST.
