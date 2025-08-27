Why Khris Middleton is Valuable to Wizards
Very often in life, everyone wants to be able to contribute to something. We all want to feel valued and feel like an asset when it comes to many things in life. We want to make a difference and have a positive impact on everything that we do. That is what makes having a good reputation so significant. That reputation follows you around. If you have done bad things in life, that too will follow you around. It is very rare to have success when you have a bad reputation. Every single thing we do, whether it's good or bad, will be with us no matter what. That is what makes a good candidate for whatever we may endeavor in our lives. The Washington Wizards have done their homework, and despite the team not having much success overall, Khris Middleton in particular has had much success throughout his career.
It all started in Charleston, South Carolina, where Middleton was born and raised. The saying that the ball is life is true in his instance. Middleton started playing high school basketball there at Porter-Gaud. There, he learned fundamental skills that shaped him into the player he is today. When asked about his basketball journey, Middleton described it as “A descent one.” We can see the humility that is instilled in him with a response like that. After high school, Middleton still wanted to further develop his game with the NBA in his mind as a goal. From high school, he went to Texas A&M. He showed a sign of patience there as he played for three years. He had success and learned how to win as he went to two different NCAA Basketball Tournaments.
After his time in college, he entered the NBA Draft and played one season with the Detroit Pistons. At the time, the Pistons didn’t see the unique skillset Middleton had. That is why they ended up trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks after just one season. With the Bucks, Middleton’s career changed for the best and he blossomed into a star. Middleton made the NBA All-Star team three times in his career thus far (2019, 2020, and 2022). He also became a champion with the Bucks.
When we look at the journey Middleton has been through, it makes sense why the Wizards traded for him. He is a player who knows that it takes hard work to have success in life. Nothing is given to you nowadays. It takes humility and patience to make it in this league. With the roster construction of the Wizards, Middleton is the perfect player to help them take the next steps in their careers. One thing worth noting about Middleton is the fact that he played in the NBA G-League. That, too, shows his humility and patience he has had throughout his career. He is a player whose character is just as good as his game and skills on the court. The Wizards truly have a special dynamic player in Khris Middleton.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!