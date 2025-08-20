Wizards Hire Local Radio Personality for Front Office Role
The Washington Wizards have been making some acquisitions on and off the court. They traded for Dillon Jones, who impressed enough in Summer League to remain on the roster. They also were able to acquire veteran CJ McCollum in a trade, although he is likely to be traded. Now the Wizards and Monumental Basketball are making some acquisitions in the front office.
Craig Hoffman, who has been with Audacy for the past few years at The Team 980, recently announced that he is stepping away from radio and joining the Wizards front office. Hoffman is the new Senior Director of Basketball Identity and Integration for Monumental Basketball. Hoffman announced this change on his radio show.
Hoffman stated, "Starting next week, I will be the Senior Director of Basketball Identity and Integration for Monumental Basketball. As any of you who've listened to the show know, I am pleased with what the Wizards are doing. Even before I had the show going back to 2018 and 2019, as John Wall's injuries started to mount, I've been saying the team would be best served with a reboot."
A reboot is exactly what the Wizards are doing, as they are in the midst of a rebuild. Now, having a young core of Tre Johnson, Alex Sarr, and Bub Carrington, the future is starting to look bright. The question remains, though, if the Wizards should trade for another co-star or draft one, but bright days are ahead for Washington fans, and Hoffman is part of that crowd that believes so.
Hoffman continued to say, "When they embarked on that reboot in 2023, I distinctly remember walking away from my first interactions with Michael Winger and Will Dawkins thinking these guys are about the right stuff. We'll see what they do, but I'm pretty sure the process is going to be good."
So far, Hoffman has been correct, and the process has been good. The records may not show it, but the roster building and trades have made it clear that the process is going as planned. Hoffman is the exact kind of guy front offices need, people who believe in the team and have a connection with the community. Hoffman believes the Wizards are about to be on the right side of basketball history and should make for a fine addition to the Wizards front office.
