Wizards' AJ Johnson Could See Similar Role to NBA Champion
The Washington Wizards may not have many expectations set for the team's performance, but fans and journalists are setting expectations for specific players. So far, we have talked about some big names like Alex Sarr and players who may be traded, like Corey Kispert. Now it's time to turn the attention to the bench depth, and specifically start with offensive sparkplug AJ Johnson.
There is one part of Johnson's game that he excels in, and that is offense. He excels in scoring and isolation scenarios, but can still improve his passing ability and overall spacing. Johnson started his rookie season in Milwaukee with the Bucks, where he saw limited playing time. In Milwaukee, he would average 2.9 points on 6.3 minutes per game. His overall splits did show potential, shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 60 percent from distance.
Once he was traded to the Wizards as part of the Kyle Kuzma trade, his stats increased. Johnson would then average 9.1 points in 27 minutes per game. Johnson also started in 11 of his 22 games in Washington. The only downside was his shooting splits dropped, and oftentimes seemed inefficient. He shot 38.1 percent from the field and 24.7 percent from three-point land.
A common theme, though, seen across his game log is a drop in efficiency when facing a playoff team. Against the Boston Celtics on April 6th is a great example, as he scored 12 points in 34 minutes on 25 percent shooting from behind the arc. Then, against the Brooklyn Nets on March 29th, Johnson would score 20 points in 40 minutes on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and three.
This should not come as a shock, as the rookie barely played before getting to DC. Before being traded, Johnson only played in eight games during his time with the Bucks. Once traded, though, his role instantly changed, becoming a key part of the rotation and even starting. The second half of his season was his welcome to the league. Now with a season under his belt and getting used to the system, Johnson should become an instant impact off the bench.
Now it is time for his averages. I have Johnson averaging 8 points off the bench on 42 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from three, along with a rebound and two assists a game.
We barely mentioned his defense, and that is not what the team should be focused on for Johnson. Develop him into a true sparkplug off the bench, and become the Wizards' version of Aaron Wiggins on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oftentimes the Thunder used Wiggins to give them a quick 5-10 points in a stretch during the regular season and playoffs. Johnson can be the same kind of player if utilized correctly.
Because of his deep offensive bag and pure athleticism, he should become a very similar player to Wiggins. When this happens, Johnson could ultimately be the X-Factor once Washington makes the playoffs again. All he needs to focus on is improving his efficiency and working on his spacing.
