Former Thunder Forward Won't See Huge Boost with Wizards
The Washington Wizards brought some new faces to the squad this offseason. They started by bringing in CJ McCollum, who is likely to be traded before the deadline. Then the rookies, Tre Johnson, who should see a huge role to start the season, and Will Riley. They did add an NBA champion to the squad, although he had a minor role in Oklahoma City with the Thunder. Dillon Jones is coming to Washington as a champion, one of two players with a ring. The question, though, is can he have a bigger role on the rebuilding Wizards?
In his first season, Jones only appeared in 54 games and started in three of them. Across those 54 games, Jones would average 2.5 points on 38.3 percent shooting from the field, along with 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 10.2 minutes per night.
It is unclear what kind of player Jones is at the NBA level due to limited action and being drafted to the league's best team. Looking at his stats with the G-League affiliate of the Thunder, the Oklahoma City Blue, we can get a clearer look at what he brings to the table. With the Blue, Jones would start in all 18 games he played in and average 13.3 points on 43.8 percent shooting, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 31.6 minutes per game.
With the Blue, he was a more featured player and often the go-to option. He has good efficiency as a guard at 43.8 percent from the field, but his three-point shooting is his downfall, shooting a poor 27.5 percent from distance. That is why he often looked lost or unplayable as a guard, but that is not where he thrives or plays his best. Jones is better suited as a small-ball power forward or center.
At six feet five inches and 240 pounds, Jones can hold his own down low in the paint. In the Summer League, he showed this aspect of his game in the final matchup in Las Vegas. The only thing still left unanswered is whether he can actually get a decent amount of playing time in Washington.
Prediction for Dillon Jones' first season with Wizards:
The guard will average four points, two rebounds, and two assists per game with his new squad.
The Wizards are unlikely to give an out-of-house guy who has yet to prove himself ample playing time from the start. Jones will once again spend time in the G-League, this time with the Capital City Go-Go. There, he should average double-digit points. At the NBA level, though, Jones will be buried towards the end of the bench and only get time in blowouts. It will be tough for Jones to get playing time, but he can prove he deserves to be a rotation player.
