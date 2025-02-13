Wizards Playing Together Shows Growth
There is a saying in life that says - "There is no I in team." That saying comes from the world of sports for a reason. As The Washington Wizards are learning; one player cannot win games for their team, it takes everyone.
We have been seeing this play out fairly well with the Washington Wizards. Last season, the Wizards had one of the best distributors when it comes to a point guard in Tyus Jones. He is a pass-first point guard. He likes to get his teammates involved so they can play together and collectively.
The way he plays the game may have left a lasting impression on the Wizards. They do not have a pure point guard such as former Wizard Tyus Jones. Jordan Poole has played a lot of shooting guard in his NBA career and Bub Carrington is still a rookie trying to find his place in the league.
With that being said, they have to play together, make the smart plays, and make the right plays at the end of the day. This isn't just on the point guards or main ball handlers of the team. This is being done throughout the entire roster as we have seen Bilal Coulibaly recently record his first NBA Career triple-double when he racked up 11 assists.
When the Wizards play together and make the best plays for the betterment of the team, it shows us how much they have and are growing. They have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA. With that being the case, a lot of the time these players are trying to make a name for themselves so they can have stardom and be in line for a big payday. They have set their egos to the side and appear to only care about one thing - winning.
