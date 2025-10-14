Kyshawn George Should be Wizards' First Option
This season is ultimately a learning year for the Washington Wizards. New faces across the board with veteran CJ McCollum, DMV native Cam Whitmore, and the incoming rookie class for Washington that is headlined by Texas guard Tre Johnson. Johnson and McCollum are viable options to be the first scoring options for the Wizards. Still, there is a second-year player who might take that title instead.
It sounds ambitious, but Kyshawn George currently looks like the best player on this young Wizards team. He was taken in the same draft as Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington, which led to him being overshadowed and overlooked in his rookie season. Both of the previously mentioned players from the 2024 draft made All-Rookie teams, but George did not.
George was not even predicted or talked about being a starter before his time with Canada in FIBA play this past summer. Now, he is the real deal and can end up being the best player from the 2024 NBA Draft.
George also has the opportunity to shine early in the season, as Bilal Coulibaly will more than likely miss the first week or two of the season. Alex Sarr is also not 100% healthy yet and could potentially miss the first game or two. Sarr played in the first preseason game, but then sat out the second one to rest his injured calf. This leaves the offensive load on McCollum and Carrington, but they need a three-level scoring forward that they can trust with the ball.
George is that guy the guards can trust to get a bucket.
His rookie season does not provide confidence when you look at the stats and shooting splits. This summer, though, he looked like one of the best, if not the best, young international players in the NBA. In the FIBA AmeriCup, George averaged 13.5 points on 57.7 percent shooting from the field. What was more impressive was the fact that he shot 46.2 percent from behind the arc.
The most significant change, though, was gaining confidence. His teammate and fellow 2024 draft pick, Carrington, had a very insightful quote about the growth George has gone through. “Being himself. In my opinion, he wasn’t bad at anything. The only thing he was bad at was knowing he’s Kyshawn George. Like bro, go hoop. I think he’s getting really good at that now, being more confident.”
After a season in the best basketball league on the planet, it is only natural to gain confidence. The level of trust that Kysahwn George has, though, is scary. George may not be a long-term first option for the Wizards, but this season, he could very well be due to his confidence and immense growth as a player this past summer.
