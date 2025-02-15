Wizards Fall Short in Rising Stars Challenge
The Washington Wizards at the Rising Stars Challenge are finding themselves in a familiar position after losing in the first round against their respective opponent.
The action started with Team T, coached by Tim Hardaway, losing to Team C, coached by Chris Mullin.
Alex Sarr represented the Wizards on Team T, where he had three points, one rebound and one assist.
Team C's leading scorer was Utah Jazz point guard Keyonte George, who led the game with 10 points.
Team M, coached by Mitch Richmond, had Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly as their stars. However, they fell 40-39 to Team G League, which was coached by Jeremy Lin.
Carrington had five points and four assists while Coulibaly added four points and three rebounds. However, Leonard Miller and Bryce McGowens combined for 26 of the team's 40 points as the G Leaguers advanced to the final against Team C.
This means that Carrington and Coulibaly won't advance to the All-Star Game on Sunday, but Sarr will participate in the 2025 Kia Skills Competition alongside 2024 No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks. Coverage begins tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
