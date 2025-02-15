Inside The Wizards

Wizards Fall Short in Rising Stars Challenge

The Washington Wizards couldn't advance past the first round of the Rising Stars Challenge.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) controls the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) controls the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards at the Rising Stars Challenge are finding themselves in a familiar position after losing in the first round against their respective opponent.

The action started with Team T, coached by Tim Hardaway, losing to Team C, coached by Chris Mullin.

Alex Sarr represented the Wizards on Team T, where he had three points, one rebound and one assist.

Team C's leading scorer was Utah Jazz point guard Keyonte George, who led the game with 10 points.

Team M, coached by Mitch Richmond, had Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly as their stars. However, they fell 40-39 to Team G League, which was coached by Jeremy Lin.

Carrington had five points and four assists while Coulibaly added four points and three rebounds. However, Leonard Miller and Bryce McGowens combined for 26 of the team's 40 points as the G Leaguers advanced to the final against Team C.

This means that Carrington and Coulibaly won't advance to the All-Star Game on Sunday, but Sarr will participate in the 2025 Kia Skills Competition alongside 2024 No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks. Coverage begins tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News