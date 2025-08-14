Wizards Set Up for Failure With Rough Scheduling
One of the worst feelings to experience is failure. Failing is certainly a hard pill to swallow. In the NBA, the Washington Wizards have had many failures over the years. It feels as if they can't get out of their way at times. As they go through a rebuild, failing is expected. They haven't been expected to make the playoffs for quite some time now. However, now it feels as if the NBA is making life even harder for them as they continue on their journey.
The NBA Schedules were just released. It is a usual schedule as always for the Wizards. They are set to play Eastern Conference teams more than Western Conference teams as the Wizards are on the East Coast in Washington, D.C. However, the problem that exists for the Wizards is how they are going to play everyone this season. The Wizards are tied to having the most back-to-back games this season in the entire league, with 16 on their schedule. Other teams with 16 back-to-back games this season include the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets.
It feels as if the Wizards have a target on their backs. Maybe the NBA feels as if the Wizards tanked over the years, and now they are punishing them this season. The good thing about their team is that they have a young roster. Their young legs could help them down the stretch. However, it won't be easy, as injuries can happen to any team. The 76ers are a team that know more than any team that injuries come at any age for players in the NBA nowadays. The Nuggets, too, as they fight for a chance every season for a championship.
The Suns have made roster changes that may have closed the door to a championship run. They are expected to be bad this season, just like the Hornets and Wizards. It feels as if the NBA doesn't value rebuilding teams, as these details within the schedule of the Wizards have emerged. This will be a tough season yet again for the Wizards as they face this challenge this year.
