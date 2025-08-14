Former Wizards Guard Named to James Harden's All-Time Team
In the world that we live in today, we all need money to survive and be happy. Now we don’t need a lot of money to survive and be happy. We simply need enough to take care of our needs and to have all of our necessities. We work hard for every dollar we make. Our efforts in doing so cause us to want some form of appreciation. Whenever we receive recognition for all of our hard work, it gives us a feeling that money can never be able to buy. We feel grateful as if everything was all worth it. That is the feeling former Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook received with a former teammate of his.
We all have individuals we thoroughly enjoyed working with at old jobs. We see many people leave a company and look to reunite with former employees at a new company. That’s how you know they enjoyed working with each other. Russell Westbrook has played with many great players throughout his basketball career. One player that comes to mind is James Harden. They both played together with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets. In a recent interview with Harden, he was asked, "Out of every teammate you ever played with, who is your best starting five?" In response, Harden mentioned Westbrook at the two guard.
He also added Kyrie Irving, himself, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid. Harden added, “I like that team. It’s a small team that can run the floor.” Westbrook has been known to run and gun within every game he’s played. He plays with so much energy and ferocity. That may be why he has the most triple-doubles now in NBA history. Westbrook currently has 203 triple-doubles and is still counting, as he is expected to sign with the Sacramento Kings soon.
Westbrook was a player the Wizards will always remember. Although he spent just one season with the Wizards, he was essential to winning. He was the reason they made the playoffs. As much as the city loves John Wall and Gilbert Arenas, Westbrook may be the best point guard of all time to play for the Wizards.
