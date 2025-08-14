Former Wizards Big Man Reveals Surprising Retirement Plan
There is a saying that your next move is your best move. It is essential to be open-minded when it comes to work. When you do so, you may discover that you’re more talented than you thought. You may find that the work you were initially doing was fine, but the new work is even better. Additionally, you come to realize you’re better at the new job. It’s as if you’ve found your calling. One former Washington Wizards big man may soon discover that he's found his calling in another sport.
Kristaps Porzingis played just one season for the Wizards. Porzingis is a 7’2 big man who weighs 240 pounds. He is a lean big man who doesn’t have a lot of weight or muscle. He is tall and slim. However, his stature is well-suited for the NBA. His size is especially good for his skill set, as he makes a lot of his contributions from beyond the arc. That has worked well for him, as he has dealt with a lot of injuries throughout his NBA career. Now with the Atlanta Hawks, retirement has crossed his mind. With that being said, a career post-basketball has crossed his mind; a career in mixed martial arts.
He has the size for MMA fighting. He would instantly become the tallest player in the sport, which would give him a slight advantage in the heavyweight class. The former Wizard said, “I’ve tried MMA (this summer), but I promised one of the clubs I represent that I wouldn’t pursue it during my basketball career. I’m saving myself for an MMA career after.”
We have seen many athletes transition into a different athletic career after making a name for themselves. It can be an opportunity to show their unique skills and how talented they truly are. Porzingis would follow a path many unique athletes have gone on. Porzingis would certainly become one of the most famous former Washington Wizards of all time if he did go on to participate in UFC under Dana White, or any form of MMA fighting career.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!