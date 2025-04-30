Wizards Have Shot at Landing Star Guard in the West
One of the best things many people in the entire world look forward to is a sale. When those sales happen, consumers are able to get a valuable good at a discounted rate. With that being said, the Washington Wizards may be able to capitalize on what may be a tough decision.
With the NBA Draft quickly approaching, the Wizards have eyes for the NBA lottery. There, they will determine which draft pick they will get. Having a top-three pick in this year’s NBA Draft brings extreme value to the team. However, there is no certainty when it comes to prospects in the NBA Draft, as we have seen a plethora of busts in the NBA. That is why the Wizards may be forced to make a tough decision.
Initially, trading a top-three pick will feel like a gamble. However, when you know you can have a star in the league from that pick in return, the decision comes easily then. As the Memphis Grizzlies were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Grizzlies may look at shaking things up a bit.
Ja Morant had some injuries leading into the first round series of the playoffs. That is what caused him to miss time against the Thunder. However, he is a star in the league. While being a star, many around the league feel that he isn’t a top-10 player even when healthy. That should offer a major discount for Morant moving forward. It just so happens the Grizzlies may be looking to move forward from Morant.
A top-three pick should be able to get a deal done to bring Morant to Washington. Pairing Morant and Jordan Poole would be a move that would help the Wizards immediately. While they both are considered small guards, we have seen teams have success with a unit like that, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. This move would be a game-changer for the Wizards.
