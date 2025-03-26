Wizards Should Adopt Uptempo Offensive Style
It is important to always make things easier in life. The goal is to work smarter rather than harder. This can alleviate a lot of unnecessary stress on an individual. This can make you happier and help you out in the present and the long run. The Washington Wizards may have a solution in making things easier in life in regard to their offense.
Offense comes in waves oftentimes in the NBA. It has been said that it is a make-or-miss league. Teams are living and dying by the three-point shot. If they don't go in, it may very well be a long night.
The Wizards have a lot of athletes on their team who are athletic and can do multiple things. The team has a lot of players who may be considered for the NBA Dunk Contest. Many of the big men probably have the speed of a forward. The players on the Wizards have done a phenomenal job of being in the best shape they can be.
With that being said, the Wizard would truly benefit from an up-tempo offense. While they have a lot of good three-point shooters on the team, the Wizards can become quite streaky at times from beyond the arc. They have relied heavily on Jordan Poole to lead the way there, and he has been great for them in that department.
However, as they put the ball in his hands, it has been noted that he isn't quite a pure point guard. While he has shown the ability to set up plays offensively, he isn't a point guard, as he is considered more of a combo guard. The Wizards have multiple guys who can make plays offensively for other teammates, as Bilal Coulibaly notched a triple double earlier this season.
With so many athletic players on the team, getting out on a fast break and pushing the tempo will make the game easier for everyone. That helps break down defenses more easily. Guys like AJ Johnson and Justin Champagnie would truly benefit from an up-tempo offense. Even players like Richaun Holmes always throw down powerful dunks, too. The Wizards most definitely should push the tempo offensively.
