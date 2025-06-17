Wizards Should Pursue Versatile Clippers Reserve
An employer’s goal is to find employees who will offer the most help to the company while paying them as little as possible. The Washington Wizards may be in a situation as an employer that could help them out next season.
Ben Simmons is a player many people had high hopes for. When we first saw him, he looked promising. He appeared to be well on his way to dominating the NBA for years to come. However, he may have some mental hurdles that caused roadblocks on his journey. Injuries, too, have gotten the best of him. Despite his challenges, he is still a player that many desire for their roster. His skill set would be highly utilized and valuable to the Washington Wizards.
At this point in his career, after everything he has been through, Simmons isn’t a player who would demand a lot of money. The Wizards could take this time to try to acquire Simmons. He is a player who could start at Center for the Wizards. He still is athletic despite his injury history. At 6’10", he could be used as a Center who runs the offense, similar to Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic.
With the amount of shooting the Wizards have as a team, Ben could be a huge benefit. He could also come off the bench. He can defend every position on the floor. He certainly would benefit the Wizards both offensively and defensively. It wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Wizards to take a flyer on former NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!