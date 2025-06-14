Inside The Wizards

Wizards Dream of Acquiring Kevin Durant Has Vanished

The Washington Wizards may have all of their hope lost for Kevin Durant.

Tyrone Montgomery

Jan 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the basket Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
It is common for many people to have disappointments in life. We may have hopes and dreams of doing something or even getting something in life. Perhaps the new Nintendo Switch 2 may come to mind. It is possible to get it; however, it is difficult to find. With those circumstances, it feels as if your dream has vanished. The Washington Wizards are facing a situation similar to this.

We all tend to have long shots in our lives. We know we have a chance at something. However, we also know it may be a long shot. Similar to the Nintendo Switch 2, if we didn’t preorder it, it may be a long shot at getting our hands on it. The Wizards had a long shot at Kevin Durant joining the team. It appears the dream of landing Durant may have vanished for them.

With trade rumors circulating rapidly in the NBA, Kevin Durant has made it known that he still wants to win on the big stage. He still wants to be playing in June like his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they are competing for a championship. With that being said, the Wizards are a team that is far away from winning. It’s safe to say their dream of acquiring Durant has vanished.

Durant has been tied heavily to the San Antonio Spurs. They appear to be the favorites to land the superstar. The Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Houston Rockets are in the mix as well. Durant has ties to Texas, where he played college ball with the Longhorns. Durant is from Washington, D.C. However, it appears Durant may be choosing the Spurs or even the Rockets over his hometown, Washington, to play for the Wizards.

