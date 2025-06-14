Why Wizards Could Trade Jordan Poole
We live in a world where there are many forms of security. We buy homes, yet we still feel unsafe in them. Even with a home security system, we have the feeling of anxiety. We get jobs, yet we still feel like we may need to stay on the job hunt. Companies are determined to fire you soon after hiring you, even when you work hard for them. No one is safe nowadays. In the NBA, you may play well for a team, yet they still may decide to trade you. That is the case for the Washington Wizards.
When the Wizards initially acquired Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors, they may have felt they found gold. Poole was a player who won a championship and seemed to be a player who was ready to become a full-time starter. As the Wizards inserted him in their lineup, Poole struggled in his first season with them. As we gave him time, he had his best NBA season in his career this year in his second season with the Wizards. Now, the Wizards are fielding calls for him.
After playing so well, the Wizards may feel as if he has a high value and price tag attached to him. They may feel as if the return from Poole is worth much more than the value he brings already. After playing their best, many teams do decide to move on from players as their trade value is at an all-time high.
Poole may have been the perfect player offensively for the Wizards; however, he still struggles on the defensive end. He is undersized against most shooting guards in the NBA. That contributes to his struggles defensively. This could be an important factor in why the Wizards are fielding calls for Poole.
Additionally, the Wizards may realize they are further away from being a contender than they expected. If that is the case, trading Poole now may be the best decision, even though it doesn’t feel like the right decision. The team already has two first-round picks. They could have three if they decide to move on from Poole.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!