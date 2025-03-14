Wizards Should Take Pride in Defensive Stat
The Washington Wizards are well versed in finding the silver lining. They have been a dumpster fire defensively over the last couple of seasons but, can found joy in one particular area defensively: the Wizards are a shot-blocking powerhouse.
Most teams in the NBA look forward to playing the Wizards as they look at it as an opportunity to increase their scoring averages. With that being said, teams ought to be careful what they are wishing for as the Wizards are a team that tends to embarrass a lot of players as they attack the basket.
The Wizards are one of the best shot-blocking teams in the league. In fact, they are in the top ten in blocks per game as a team. They have so much size and length defensively that it tends to make for a tough time for players attacking the basket.
They have numerous guys who do well with getting these blocks for the team. These players include Bilal Coulibaly, Richaun Holmes, and even the newly signed Justin Champagnie. However, the two players who have intended the most fear upon attacking the rim are Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George.
The most impressive thing about Sarr and George being fearsome shot blockers is the fact that they both are rookies. They are exceptionally well defensively already. However, they may only be scratching the surface as to how lethal they could be because they are still learning and figuring things out in the NBA.
Kyshawn George recently had five blocks in one single game for the Wizards. On the other hand, Alex Sarr leads the team with nearly two blocks every game. The Wizards may give up a lot of points defensively, however, they have a lot to take pride in as they do very well blocking shots.
